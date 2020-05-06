Image copyright AFP Image caption Heathrow Airport's Terminal Two before lockdown measures were introduced

The boss of Heathrow Airport has told MPs that it is trialling large-scale temperature checks as the aviation industry struggles with coronavirus.

He said they are being carried out at the departure gate on people going to places where this is already required.

John Holland-Kaye urged the government to produce a plan on what common standards airports should adopt.

"We can avoid companies taking decisions about job reductions in a vacuum," he said.

Mr Holland-Kaye told the Transport Select Committee: "If we are told that the only solution until we can get a vaccine in 12 to 18 months' time is to socially distance in an airport, then tens of thousands of jobs will be cut.

"We cannot afford to wait that long to get flying again," he added.