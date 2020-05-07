Image copyright Getty Images

British Airways owner IAG has said it is planning for a "meaningful return" of flights in July at the earliest if lockdown measures are relaxed.

However, IAG - which also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus - said these plans were "highly uncertain", and were subject to various travel restrictions.

IAG said it did not expect passenger demand, which has been hit by the pandemic, to recover before 2023.

BA is set to cut up to 12,000 jobs due to the collapse in business.