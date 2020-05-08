Business

Pandemic sends US jobless rate to 14.7%

  • 8 May 2020
Breaking News image

US jobless rate rises to 14.7% as coronavirus pandemic devastates the economy - 20.5 million jobs lost in April

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.