Pandemic cuts continue to hit US workforce

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits jumped by nearly 3 million last week as virus shutdowns continue to weigh on the US economy.

The filings brought the total number of new jobless claims since the middle of March to more than 36 million.

The weekly figures have been falling since the end of March but remain massive by historic standards.

Prior to the pandemic, the record for weekly claims was about 700,000 set in 1982.

"Today's unemployment claims continue their epic ascent on a cumulative weekly basis; not since the Great Depression has the US job market been in such a sorry state," said Richard Flynn, UK managing director at Charles Schwab.

The head of America's central bank warned this week that the economic recovery is likely to be slower than initially hoped.

In April, employers cut more than 20 million jobs, sending the unemployment rate to 14.7%. economists say that rate is likely higher.