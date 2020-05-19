Business

UK unemployment increases by 50,000

  • 19 May 2020
Breaking News image

UK unemployment increased by 50,000 to 1.35 million in three months to March as lockdown began

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

