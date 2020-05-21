Image copyright TF-Images

EasyJet has said it will resume some flights on 15 June, with all passengers and cabin crew told to wear face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline announced that it would restart a "small number" of routes where there is enough customer demand.

The initial schedule will include domestic routes across the UK and France.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said that "these are small and carefully planned steps".

Mr Lundgren said that further routes will be announced over the coming weeks "as customer demand increases and lockdown measures across Europe are relaxed".