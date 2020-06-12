The UK's economy shrank by 20.4% in April - the largest monthly contraction on record - as the full impact of lockdown was felt.

The monthly decline was outlined in figures reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The fall is three times greater than the decline seen during the whole of the 2008 to 2009 economic downturn.

The ONS also published figures for the three months from February to April, which showed a decline of 10.4%.