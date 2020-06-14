Coronavirus: Safe for the public to shop again - Sunak
- 14 June 2020
People should feel confident that it is safe to go shopping when non-essential shops reopen in England on Monday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.
Retailers have taken "extraordinary steps" to make sure environments are safe after the coronavirus pandemic, he told the Andrew Marr Show.
New screens, social distancing and store limits will all help create a safe shopping environment, he said.
"We've made enormous progress," Mr Sunak said.