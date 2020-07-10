Boohoo action on exploitation claims 'inadequate'
10 July 2020
One of Boohoo's largest shareholders is dumping stock in the fashion firm after it said the company had failed to address concerns about working conditions at a supplier.
Standard Life Aberdeen criticised Boohoo's response to exploitation claims as "inadequate in scope, timeliness and gravity".
Allegations of poor pay and conditions at a factory emerged last weekend.
Boohoo has since announced an independent review of its supply chain.