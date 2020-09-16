Image copyright Getty Images

Travel company Tui has promised to clear a backlog of refunds by the end of the month following an investigation by the UK's competition authority.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had received thousands of complaints from customers waiting many weeks for their money back.

Refunds for cancelled package holidays should be completed within 14 days.

Holidays plans were ruined by the coronavirus outbreak, and delays over refunds added to frustrations.

Following the CMA investigation, Tui said it would clear outstanding refunds by 30 September.

The promise covers all of Tui UK's different businesses that offer package holidays, including First Choice, First Choice Holidays, Marella Cruises, Crystal Ski, Crystal, Tui Scene, Tui Lakes and Mountains, and Skytours.

Customers who received Refund Credit Notes will also be contacted to be told they are entitled to cash refund instead, which would be provided within 14 days.

Andrea Coscelli, the CMA's chief executive, said: "It is absolutely essential that people have trust and confidence when booking package holidays and know that if a cancellation is necessary as a result of coronavirus, businesses will give them a full, prompt refund.

"The CMA is continuing to investigate package holiday firms in the context of the Covid-19 crisis. If we find that businesses are not complying with consumer protection law, we will not hesitate to take further action."

It has been a tough period for the sector and for Tui. In late July, the company said it would shut 166 High Street stores in the UK and Ireland. Bookings plunged 81% for the summer and were 40% lower for a scaled-back winter programme.

However, bookings are more positive for next year as holidaymakers pland ahead in the hope of an easing of pandemic restrictions.

What are my rights?