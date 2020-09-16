UK government could take stake in Sizewell

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The new Wylfa power station would have been built next to the old power plant on Anglesey

The collapse of the project to build a new nuclear power station at Wylfa in Anglesey is expected to accelerate government approval of a new facility at Sizewell in Suffolk in which the government may take an ownership stake.

Government sources told the BBC it was disappointed in the decision by Japanese firm Hitachi to pull out of the project but insisted it remains fully committed to new nuclear power as it considers it as an essential part of decarbonising the UK's power supply by 2050.

One major sticking point over Sizewell has been the involvement of Chinese state owned company China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) in the UK's new nuclear plans.

CGN already owns a 33% stake in Hinkley Point C in Somerset, currently under construction by French firm EDF, which owns the other two thirds.

The Chinese firm also took a 20% stake in the development phase of Sizewell on the understanding it would participate in the construction phase and then land the ultimate prize of building a reactor of its own design at Bradwell in Essex.

Sources at EDF and within the government say Chinese involvement in designing and running its own design nuclear reactor on UK soil "looks dead" given revived security concerns and deteriorating diplomatic relations after the government's decision to phase out Chinese firm Huawei's equipment from a new generation of telecommunication networks.

If a mobile network is considered too sensitive, it's hard to argue that a nuclear power station is not.

State aid rules

If CGN are excluded the government may choose to take a direct stake in Sizewell according to people familiar with the matter.

There was a time when a Conservative government would have been very reluctant to take a direct stake in a commercial development. That time has passed.

One of the reasons the government is fighting tooth and nail to free itself of the EU's conditions on state aid is so that it can turbocharge technologies it thinks will make a lasting difference to the UK economy and its workers.

It's no secret that Boris Johnson's powerful adviser Dominic Cummings is a big fan of the idea of small nuclear reactors and EDF are telling him that big nuclear is an important stepping stone to small.

EDF has also been very vocal about the advantages of reproducing the design of Hinkley at Sizewell. Although a similar design of reactor ran into major cost and time overruns in France and Finland, EDF says they UK is poised to benefit from the lessons learned from those mistakes. It also points out that the UK will benefit from transferring high skilled jobs from one site to another.

There was a time, not so long ago, that government ministers talked enthusiastically about "a new nuclear age". A fleet of brand new reactors producing reliable, low carbon (but expensive) electricity for decades to come.

Hinkley, Moorside, Wylfa, Oldbury, Bradwell and Sizewell were identified as the sites for the most significant national wave of new nuclear power construction anywhere in the world.

Of those six, only one is under construction, three have been abandoned, and two are still waiting for the green light.

The next couple of weeks could tell us which way the wind is really blowing on the government's appetite for both nuclear energy and new levels of direct state investment.