Image copyright Getty Images

People arriving from Singapore and Thailand in England and Scotland will not need to quarantine from Saturday morning, the government has said.

They have been added to the list of "travel corridor" countries.

But travellers coming from Slovenia and Guadaloupe will have to self-isolate for two weeks after they were removed from the travel exemptions list.

So-called travel corridors are in place to allow freer movement while trying to minimise the spread of coronavirus.