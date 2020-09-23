Image copyright Getty Images

McDonald's, Pret a Manger and similar restaurants without an alcohol licence will not need to serve customers at tables, the government has confirmed.

On Tuesday new rules governing hospitality were announced.

They mean pubs and other places with licensed premises must provide table service.

Earlier, confusion was sparked after Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, suggested on Wednesday that all restaurants could need table service.

He told the Today programme: "In all of the restaurants and hospitality you can go in and order from the tables - what you can't do without a mask is just sit around and mill around.

"My understanding is that you need to be able to order from the tables. But of course the guidance will be very clear."

The updated guidelines specified that all pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues in England must have a 22:00 closing time from Thursday.

These measures are designed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Cases and hospital admissions in the UK are rising again, which prompted the updated guidance.