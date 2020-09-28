Uber secures right to continue operating in London
Uber has secured its right to continue operating in London after a judge upheld its appeal against Transport for London (TfL).
The ride-hailing giant will be granted a new licence to work in the capital, nearly a year after TfL rejected its application over safety concerns.
It ends uncertainty for the 45,000 drivers who use the taxi app in London.
Westminster Magistrates' Court said Uber was now a "fit and proper" operator "despite historical failings".