US shares set to drop after Trump tests positive

Image copyright Reuters Image caption US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania both tested positive for Covid-19

US stock markets have indicated that shares will open sharply lower after Donald Trump said he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Stock market futures showed that all three of America's main indexes - the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq - are set to drop by at least 1.5% each when trading begins on Friday.

The US President tweeted he and his wife Melania had contracted Covid-19.

It comes as the US heads into the final weeks before the Presidential election.

Mr Trump tweeted: "Tonight FLOTUS [First Lady of the US] I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Hours earlier, Mr Trump had declared that the end of the coronavirus pandemic "is in sight".

Futures trading indicates that the Dow Jones could drop by nearly 500 points when it opens later. The technology-heavy Nasdaq is set to tumble by 2% while the S&P 500 is on course to fall 1.7%.

"It is prime time now for (the) US election," said Jingyi Pan, a senior market strategist at IG Group. "Should the President be absent during this period, that could mean even more complications with the election."

Mr Trump and his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, are scheduled to hold two more debates ahead of polling day on 3 November.

Earlier this week, the two faced each other for the first time in a combative encounter.

The rules for the remaining debates has now been changed to ensure the two remaining meetings will be more orderly.