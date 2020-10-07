Greene King to close dozens of pubs and cut 800 jobs

Image copyright Greene King

Pub giant Greene King is to close more than 25 pubs and cut 800 jobs.

It blamed tighter coronavirus restrictions and the winding down of the furlough scheme, which had made it a "challenge" to reopen some of its sites.

It urged the government to provide more support for the struggling hospitality sector.

An industry body warned on Tuesday that half a million hospitality jobs could go by the end of the year.

A spokeswoman for Greene King said: "The continued tightening of the trading restrictions for pubs, which may last another six months, along with the changes to government support was always going to make it a challenge to reopen some of our pubs.

"Therefore, we have made the difficult decision not to reopen 79 sites, including the 11 Loch Fyne restaurants we announced last week.

"Around one-third will be closed permanently and we hope to be able to reopen the others in the future.

"We are working hard with our teams to try and find them a role in another of our pubs wherever possible."