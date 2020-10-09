Peacocks-owner on brink putting 24,000 jobs at risk
- 9 October 2020
Edinburgh Woollen Mills, owner of the Peacocks and Jaeger clothing brands, says it plans to appoint administrators in a bid to save the business.
The move puts 24,000 jobs at risk amid what the company described as "brutal" trading conditions.
"Like every retailer, we have found the past seven months extremely difficult," said Edinburgh Woollen Mills chief executive Steve Simpson.
The stores will continue to trade as a review of the business is carried out.