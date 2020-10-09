Firms say fresh wage subsidy may 'cushion the blow'

Image copyright Getty Images

Businesses groups have largely welcomed a new wage support for workers at firms forced to close by Covid restrictions.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the state will cover two-thirds of staff wages at closed workplaces, and firms in England can get grants of up to £3,000 per month.

The subsidy is an extension to the Job Support Scheme announced last month.

The CBI business lobby group said it "should cushion the blow for the most affected and keep more people in work".

"But many firms, including pubs and restaurants, will still be hugely disappointed if they have to close their doors again after doing so much to keep customers and staff safe," added CBI boss Dame Carolyn Fairbairn.

The business group additionally called for a "consistent and open strategy for living with Covid-19 through the autumn and winter".

A restrictions update, which could see pubs and restaurants shut in the worst-affected areas, is expected on Monday.

UK Hospitality, an industry body representing pubs, restaurants and bars, also welcomed the government support for wage bills, but said more help was needed for companies still trading under restrictions.

"Support for nightclubs and other businesses left in limbo, still unable to reopen, is very welcome. It will help save jobs in a sector that would be sorely missed it were allowed to die," said UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls.

"However, worryingly, it does nothing to address the issues faced by sector businesses operating well below capacity due to restrictions and consumers avoiding travel and struggling to keep their workforce employed".

Federation of Small Businesses boss Mike Cherry said the extra help for closed businesses would be "welcomed by thousands of small businesses".

"Evolving the Job Support Scheme to provide two-thirds of total salary costs together with enhancing existing cash grants for those faced with this scenario are both game-changers, and it's welcome to see them adopted today.

"We will work with government on clarity on where and when any new restrictions will apply, and clear, accessible small-business-friendly guidance to make sure this help gets to those facing a lockdown of their business premises."