Culture secretary disowns 'crass' dancer advert
The UK's culture secretary has distanced himself from a "crass" government-backed advert suggesting a ballet dancer retrain in "cyber".
After a backlash on social media, Oliver Dowden said the advert did not come from his department, adding: "I agree it was crass."
Twitter users called it "patronising", saying it showed the government was not helping the arts through the pandemic.
But Mr Dowden said £1.57bn is being invested in the industry.
"I want to save jobs in the arts," he said in a tweet.
The advert depicts a ballet dancer and reads: "Fatima's next job could be in cyber (she just doesn't know it yet). Rethink. Reskill. Reboot."
It is attributed to CyberFirst, a programme led by the National Cyber Security Centre to encourage young people to get into tech, and to HM Government.
Mr Dowden said the advert "was a partner campaign encouraging people from all walks of life to think about a career in cyber security".