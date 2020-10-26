My Money: 'We haven't got Covid here yet'

I will never learn to control how much I drink and today's hangover confirmed I had way too much fun last night. I ordered a vegan bagel from Kayu Café which took around three hours to eat, whilst binge-watching Suits. With only enough energy to stare at the garden (things that are alive and thriving make me feel better when I'm suffering a painful death) and to cook an evening meal, I decided upon my childhood ultimate favourite comfort food. My Mum's tuna pasta bake. Since tuna is extremely unsustainable to eat nowadays, and that I follow a strict low FODMAP (fermentable oligo-, di-, mono-saccharides and polyols), dairy-free veggie diet, I made the whole thing from scratch and successfully used every item of the kitchen (it's Fab's job to eat the food, and clean up after me ha!) First time I've made this and it won't be the last! Over half the tray left for lunch tomorrow.