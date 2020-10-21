Chancellor expected to increase tier 2 jobs support
- Published
The chancellor is expected to unveil new support for workers in parts of England under tier two restrictions.
Rishi Sunak will announce an update to the Job Support Scheme (JSS) - which is set to replace furlough in November - in the Commons on Thursday.
Critics say not enough is being done for companies in tier two areas that have seen demand collapse without being formally required to shut.
This is while those made to shut in tier three areas get emergency support.
That help will include the government paying two-thirds of affected workers wages, up to £2,100 a month from 1 November.
Talks have been ongoing throughout Wednesday, with the government said to have acknowledged that while there are three tiers of pandemic shutdowns, there are only two tiers of support.
Anyone not eligible for emergency tier three help may be able to access the standard JSS, which tops up workers wages - but it is much less generous to employers and only designed to support "viable jobs".
The gap, particularly though not exclusively affecting pubs and restaurants in tier two areas, has been referred to by the hospitality industry as the "worst of all worlds".
Key Conservative figures, such as the West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, have also been critical of the disparities in help, along with a raft of Labour local leaders and MPs.
Mr Sunak's original Winter Economic Plan - publicly backed by the leaders of both business lobby group the CBI and union body the TUC on the steps of Number 11 - was predicated on a period of declining infections and a recovering economy, says the BBC's economics editor Faisal Islam.
But as infections and Covid hospitalisations continue to rise, that has not transpired.
'Viable jobs'
Critics say the standard Job Support Scheme available in tier two areas is likely to fall short, with many fewer firms than expected likely to use it.
At the same time tier two curbs, which stop different households mixing in indoor spaces, are likely to increasingly hit demand across the hospitality and leisure industries.
Options being discussed in Whitehall include more generous taxpayer wage support for businesses in tier two, up from the current level of 22%, and grants offered through local authorities.
With so much of England now in tier two, even small increases in support could end up being very expensive. Business and union leaders will be briefed on the changes on Thursday.
It comes amid warnings that unemployment could rise as high as 8.5% in the first half of next year without more government support for struggling businesses.
In the three months to August, redundancies rose to their highest level since 2009, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The number claiming work related benefits, meanwhile, hit 2.7 million in September - an increase of 1.5 million since the beginning of the crisis in March.