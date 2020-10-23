Britain and Japan sign post-Brexit trade deal

"It used to be said that an independent UK would not be able to strike major trade deals or they would take years to conclude," said Ms Truss at a joint press announcement with Japan's Foreign Minister, Toshimitsu Motegi.Mr Motegi said a deal between the UK and the EU was still crucial for Japanese business, particularly carmakers such as Nissan and Toyota who use parts from across Europe in vehicles they assemble in the UK."It is of paramount importance that the supply chain between the UK and the EU is maintained even after the UK's withdrawal," he said.