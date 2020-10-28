BBC News

Boeing to cut 20% of workforce by end of 2021

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGetty Images

Boeing says it plans to make another 7,000 job cuts as its losses mount.

The US planemaker, which had already announced deep cuts, said its staff would be down to just 130,000 by the end of next year, 20% down on the 160,000 it employed in April.

The coronavirus crisis and safety concerns about Boeing's 737 Max jet have contributed to a slump in orders.

The firm posted a loss of $466m (£354m) for the three months to 30 September, its fourth straight quarterly decline.

However, it reaffirmed its expectation that US deliveries of the 737 Max would resume before the end of the year.

The fleet has been grounded since March 2019 after 346 people died in two separate air crashes.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Ryanair expects Boeing 737 Max jet clearance soon

    Published
    9 October

  • Boeing's 'culture of concealment' to blame for 737 crashes

    Published
    16 September

  • Boeing: Critical 737 Max test flights begin

    Published
    29 June

  • Boeing 737 Max: 'Nothing will ever be the same'

    Published
    10 March

  • Boeing's 737 Max moves closer to flying again

    Published
    4 August

  • Boeing wins first 737 Max order since fatal crash

    Published
    20 August