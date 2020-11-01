Mortgage holidays extended for up to six months
- Published
Mortgage payment holidays are being extended for homeowners financially affected by the pandemic.
The scheme had been due to come to an end on Saturday.
Borrowers who have not yet had a mortgage holiday can request from their lender a pause in repayments, that can last up to six months.
Those who have had their payments deferred already, can extend their mortgage holiday until they reach the six-month limit.
The changes form part of a new package of financial support measures announced by the government as the UK heads into a second coronavirus lockdown on Thursday.
The government also announced that business owners in England whose premises are being forced to close under coronavirus restrictions, will be eligible for grants of up to £3,000 per month.
"I have always said that we will do whatever it takes as the situation evolves," said Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Last week, a study by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found that 1.6 million households - or a fifth of all British mortgage-holders - were worried about paying their mortgage over the next three months.
Borrowers who have already reached the maximum six-month mortgage holiday and are still facing difficulty making repayments, are being advised by the FCA to speak to their lender about a tailored support plan.
The government says mortgage payment holidays will not be recorded on borrowers' credit file, however some people have told the BBC they found it hard to access other loans once they disclosed to lenders they had put off mortgage repayments.
Some 2.5 million people have taken a payment break on their mortgage since the start of the pandemic, according to figures from UK Finance.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) says it's also considering a possible payments holiday for people struggling to pay off debts such as credit cards and personal loans.
"We are working quickly with industry to determine whether a similar approach should be adopted for consumer credit products," it said.
But the FCA says borrowers who can afford to do so, should continue making repayments.
It will announce further details about the extended mortgage holiday scheme tomorrow.