Self-employed to get more financial help
The self-employed will be able to claim state aid of up to 80% of profits as England prepares for a new lockdown, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.
The rise is up from the current 40%, and will mean £4.5bn of government support for the self-employed between November and January, he said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced a backlash from within his own party over the new lockdown.
That criticism included not doing enough to help the self-employed.
It was also announced that businesses will continue to be able to apply to banks for government-backed support loans until 31 January, compared with a previous 30 November deadline for some of the programmes.
England will enter a second lockdown on Thursday, which will close restaurants, pubs and non-essential shops until at least 2 December, although unlike the first lockdown in late March and April, schools will stay open for all pupils.
Freelancers excluded
Under the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme (SEISS), eligible workers can currently claim support covering 40% of their average earnings from last year to cover a period of three months, capped at £3,750.
The new enhanced scheme will open for applications from the end of November, and cover 80% of trading profits for that month.
However, as eligibility criteria will be the same as for previous grants, critics said it still meant as many as 2.9 million freelancers, contractors and newly self employed people would remain excluded.
The Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed (IPSE) said the new measures will give "vital support" to some, but accused the government of still "wilfully ignoring a third of self-employed".
Derek Cribb, the group's chief executive, said it was important to note the enhanced 80% rate only covered November, mirroring the extended furlough scheme. "It is vital that if the furlough scheme is extended, and SEISS should be adjusted accordingly," he said.
Support gaps
"It is deeply troubling that the government has still not fixed the devastating gaps in SEISS, despite urgent recommendations from the Treasury Select Committee. After so many calls to resolve the problems, it now looks as if the government is wilfully ignoring a third of the self-employed.
"The first lockdown drastically undermined self-employed incomes, and the gaps in government support led to the biggest drop in self-employed numbers on record.
"Unless government wakes up to the problem and supports all the self-employed, the second lockdown will accelerate the decline and hollow out swathes of this vital sector."
The Institute of Directors also welcomed the changes, but warned that it did nothing for many business owners.
Roger Barker, director of policy at the Institute of Directors, said: "Many small company directors continue to go without support, it's long past time to sort this problem. Local authority grants could provide a quick fix.
"The extension of the loan scheme is a sensible step, but it's just as important that firms that have already taken out loans can reapply. Confirmation on this front is urgently needed."