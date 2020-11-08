'We met through MoneySavingExpert'

Once the school bus has departed, I make a coffee for Rik who is now getting up. I'm a lark where he's an owl - it is a pattern that suits us, as our son varies in his need for sleep and can often demand attention in the early hours. So I get our son off to school and Rik will take care of him when he comes home. I make a large mug of tea for myself, and shut myself into the spare bedroom to start work.