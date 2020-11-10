Bisto and Ambrosia custard-firm Premier Foods sees covid boost
The company behind foods such as gravy brand Bisto, custard-maker Ambrosia and Mr Kipling's cakes says people turned to comfort foods during the pandemic.
Premier Foods credited "exceptional" demand throughout lockdown for strong sales and profit figures for the past six months.
It said it had gained over a million new customers during the period.
Premier said it was benefitting from the latest lockdown in England, which meant more people were eating at home.
Profits for the six months to September were up 50% at £47.7m.
Premier said that consumers had "turned to brands they recognise and trust".
Its Cadbury's mini rolls were another stand out performer, as it put it, selling in "very robust volumes".
It also said people had been trying to expand their repertoire of meals cooked in their own kitchens, particularly as new restrictions on eating out had been introduced, which had helped sales of its cooking ingredients.
Chief executive Alex Whitehouse said: "The longevity of this increased demand is likely to be linked to the duration of these new measures."
The company said it expected to continue to see its income grow and forecast that its full-year profits would beat analysts' predictions.