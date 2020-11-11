Guinness recalls alcohol-free cans over contamination fears
Guinness is recalling cans of its recently-launched non-alcoholic stout because of contamination fears.
The brewer described the recall as "precautionary", but said "microbiological contamination" might mean some products were unsafe.
The company urged anyone with cans of Guinness 0.0 not to drink them.
It said it was working with supermarkets and other shops to remove all of the products from the shelves.
The recall only affects customers in the UK, as the product was not yet on sale in Ireland.
In a statement the brand, which is owned by Diageo, apologised.
"We wanted to let you know that as a precautionary measure we are recalling Guinness 0.0 in Great Britain because of a microbiological contamination which may make some cans of Guinness 0.0 unsafe to consume.
"If you have bought Guinness 0.0 do not consume it. Instead, please return the product to your point of purchase for a full refund.
"Alternatively, contact the Diageo Consumer Careline... with details of your purchase to receive a refund voucher before disposing of the product."