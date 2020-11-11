Capital gains tax: Overhaul urged by government body
- Published
The amount of tax levied on capital gains could be raised by billions of pounds, according to a new report.
About £14bn could be raised by cutting exemptions and boosting rates, according to the review, which was commissioned by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
The main losers would wealthy people who own second homes or assets not shielded from tax.
The Office for Tax Simplification (OTS) found that many current features of the tax "can distort behaviour".
Mr Sunak commissioned the report in July, but does not have to accept its findings.
The government-run body says the tax, levied at 10% for basic rate tax-payers and 20% for higher-rate taxpayers, could be doubled if it were brought in line with income tax.
Capital gains tax is the levy you pay on the profits - or gain - that you make when you sell, give away or dispose of something you own, such as shares or property.
The report also suggests the amount raised could also be boosted by cutting exemptions.
At the moment, the first £12,300 of capital gains is exempt. About 50,000 taxpayers reported profits narrowly under that threshold last year.