EasyJet slumps to a loss as Covid hits demand
EasyJet has reported its first annual loss in its 25-year history as the coronavirus crisis continues to bite deeply into the airline industry.
The airline posted a loss of £1.27bn for the year to 30 September as revenues more than halved.
EasyJet added that it expected to fly at just 20% of normal capacity into next year.
The airline sector has suffered deeply amid the pandemic with a slump in the number of people travelling.
However, EasyJet welcomed the possibility of a Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out, and said underlying demand was strong for air travel.