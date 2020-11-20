UK borrowing hits highest October level on record
- Published
Government borrowing hit £22.3bn in October as the UK continued heavy spending to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
The figure, £10.8bn more than for the same month last year, is the highest October borrowing total since monthly records began in 1993.
Borrowing makes up the shortfall between spending by the government and the amount received in taxes.
Tax receipts were £39.7bn last month, down £2.7bn from a year ago.
Where does the government borrow?
The government borrows in the financial markets, by selling bonds.
A bond is a promise to make payments to whoever holds it on certain dates. There is a large payment on the final date - in effect, the repayment.
The buyers of these bonds, or "gilts", are mainly financial institutions, like pension funds, investment funds, banks and insurance companies. Private savers also buy some.
You can read more here about how countries borrow money.
The increase in borrowing has led to sharp increase in the national debt, which now stands at £2.08 trillion, larger than the size of the economy.
The UK's overall debt has now reached 100.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) - a level not seen since the early 1960s.
'Substantial effect'
So far this tax year, government borrowing has reached £214.9bn, £169.1bn more than in the same period last year.
The ONS said the coronavirus pandemic had had a "substantial effect" on public sector borrowing, which it estimated could reach £372.2bn by the end of this financial year in March.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will publish its latest forecast next week, when Chancellor Rishi Sunak, announces his Spending Review.
Millions of public sector workers face a pay freeze as part of that review, as the chancellor makes the case for pay restraint to reflect a fall in private sector earnings this year.
The Treasury is trying to bolster public finances after the huge rise in spending to fight coronavirus.
The chancellor said on Friday: "We've provided over £200bn of support to protect the economy, lives and livelihoods from the significant and far reaching impacts of coronavirus.
"This is the responsible thing to do, but it's also clear that over time it's right we ensure the public finances are put on a sustainable path."