Spending Review: Millions face cut in value of workplace pensions
By Kevin Peachey
Personal finance correspondent
- Published
Millions of retirees will see the future value of their pension cut owing to a planned change in the way payments are calculated from 2030.
Many of those with so-called defined benefit workplace pensions see their pension payments increase each year in line with the rising cost of living.
The way this annual rise is calculated is expected to become less generous from February 2030.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak ruled out an earlier change.
Women and new retirees will be hardest hit by the changes which were revealed in documents released alongside the chancellor's Spending Review, but not mentioned in Mr Sunak's speech.
Over time, the value of their pensions could be thousands of pounds less than they might have expected.
The proposed changes do not affect the state pension.
Investors - often pension funds - in index-linked gilts (government debt sometimes linked to RPI inflation) would have been hit harder had the change been made earlier.
From 2030, there could be some benefit to commuters and those paying back student loans owing to the changes.