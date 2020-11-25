Low-paid public sector workers to get £250 pay rise
Public sector pay will be frozen next year but low-paid and NHS workers will still get raises, the chancellor says.
Rishi Sunak said he could not justify an across the board rise when many in the private sector had seen their pay and hours cut during the crisis.
But he said 2.1 million public sector workers earning below the median wage of £24,000 were "guaranteed a pay rise of at least £250".
More than a million NHS workers will also get a raise, he said.
Meanwhile, the minimum wage - which has been rebranded as the National Living Wage - will increase by 2.2% - or 19p - to £8.91 an hour, with the rate extended to those aged 23 and over.
'Protecting jobs'
The pay freeze was trailed in unconfirmed news reports last week, sparking anger from unions.
Delivering his Spending Review, the chancellor said the "majority" of public sector workers will see their pay increase in 2021 but added that pay rises in the rest of the public sector will be paused "to protect jobs".
He highlighted a disparity between public sector and private sector wages, adding he "cannot justify a significant, across-the-board" pay increase for all public sector workers in the circumstances.
He added that his plans would "ensure fairness" while protecting the low paid.
"Instead, we are targeting our resources at those who need it most," he said.
But Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said millions of workers would still miss out.
"Going after the pay of millions will be a bitter pill for key workers getting the UK through the pandemic and out the other side," he said.
"Extra money in pockets gets spent locally. Less than a pound more a week for some won't save the thousands of ailing shops and leisure, arts and hospitality venues across the country."
Labour's shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds also criticised the freeze.
"Earlier this year the Chancellor stood on his doorstep and clapped for key workers," she said.
"Today his government institutes a pay freeze for many of them. This takes a sledgehammer to consumer confidence."
Living wage
The chancellor also said he would accept the full recommendations of the Low Pay Commission to increase the National Living Wage.
It means the average full-time worker on the rate will see their annual income rise by around £345, he said.
"Compared to 2016 when the policy was first introduced, that's a pay rise of over £4,000," he said.
The National Living Wage currently only applies to those aged 25 and over, but this will be widened.
Mr Sunak said it meant around two million people would benefit from the rate increase.