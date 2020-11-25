Spending review: Chancellor warns of 'lasting' damage to UK economy
The UK economy will shrink 11.3% this year according to official forecasts that lay bare the damage of Covid-19.
While the economy is expected to bounce back in 2021, it will not return to its pre-crisis size until the end of 2022.
The government is expected to borrow £394bn this year to deal with the economic impact, the highest ever amount recorded in peacetime history.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that the economic damage from the pandemic was "likely to be lasting".