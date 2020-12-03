BBC News

Quarantine rules to be relaxed for business travellers

Published
Quarantine rules are set to be eased for business travellers in England.

The rules will be relaxed for top bosses of foreign multinational firms visiting English branches and bosses at firms planning to invest.

Returning executives will also be exempt from quarantine.

In each case, the business trips must result in a deal which creates or preserves 50 jobs or leads to a £100,000 investment or order, according to the Department for Transport.

The move was announced in a tweet by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Travellers will have to demonstrate in an exemption letter that they are delivering these business benefits to the UK.

This letter will be checked by police or Border Force.

Performing arts workers, TV production staff, journalists and recently-signed sports professionals will also be exempt, the government said.

Currently, people arriving in the UK from most countries - including British nationals - must self-isolate for 14 days.

Exceptions are made for people coming from the Common Travel Area - Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man - or countries in travel corridors with England.

