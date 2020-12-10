Britons could be barred from EU entry on 1 January
- Published
UK travellers could be barred from entering the EU from 1 January as travel rules associated with being part of the EU expire and pandemic restrictions block entry.
The UK will become a "third-party nation" when it stops following EU trading rules on 31 December.
This means entry into the EU would then be based on essential travel only.
Currently only countries with low coronavirus infection rates qualify for non-essential travel.
There are only eight countries with low Covid rates are on the approved list for free travel and there are no plans to add the UK to that list.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC's Today programme that Covid restrictions would depend on what the EU and its member states decide.
He added that "restrictions on travel, inevitably, is going to be something that's kept under review".
With talks about a trade deal between the UK and the EU still continuing, there is a possibility this could change.
Alternatively, individual member state countries could decide to override the EU rules and create a corridor with the UK.
A spokesperson for the airline Easyjet said: "There is no EU blanket law which requires individual states to limit entry from those arriving from outside the EU and so just as they do today, we expect individual European countries to continue to apply their own rules."
Norway, which is part of the EU travel arrangement, said British citizens who do not live in the country will be barred from entering the country from 1 January, the Financial Times newspaper reported.
Travel expert Simon Calder told the BBC that many regions dependent on tourism, such as the Canary Islands, may well make an exemption for British tourists, "but there's no obligation to at the moment".
Meanwhile Greece has introduced quarantine for visitors over Christmas and the New Year "which effectively rules it out as a worthwhile destination", he said.
British Airways has been contacted for comment.