My Money: 'I'm a 33-weeks' pregnant doctor'

Today has been the first day after the end of the second lockdown. Our lockdown experience has been very different from most people - we haven't had to worry about our jobs or cope with a reduced income due to furlough, but it has been stressful in other ways - obviously we have had to see a high volume of very sick patients, and during the first lockdown our nursery closed, and my parents were isolating from us, so we had no childcare, which was very hard to manage with two full time jobs - we had to swap a lot of shifts, and it seemed like we were never at home together. It has also been an odd time to be pregnant - my husband has not had the chance to see the baby on a scan or come to any of my appointments, whereas last time he came whenever he could, and I have not been allowed to see high risk patients at work as there is concern about how pregnant women may be affected by Covid.