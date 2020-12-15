UK loses 819,000 paid jobs since start of pandemic
- Published
There were 819,000 fewer workers on UK company payrolls in November than at the start of the pandemic, official figures show.
Hospitality was the worst hit sector, accounting for a third of the job losses, followed by retail, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The unemployment rate has risen to 4.9%, or by 1.7 million people, in the three months to October.
And redundancies hit a record high over the period.
The figures show that firms laid off more staff in anticipation of the end of the furlough scheme, which was originally supposed to finish in October.
However, the wage support programme has since been extended until March.
The ONS's director of economic statistics, Darren Morgan, said that the hospitality sector accounted for nearly a third of the 819,000 job losses since February.
"We can see the hospitality sector has really struggled during the pandemic," he told the Today programme.
"It you look at the number of people losing their jobs, the number of people on furlough and the vacancies available for people looking for jobs in the hospitality sector, all that adds up to a very difficult time for that industry."