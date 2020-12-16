Fed: Brighter forecast but challenging months still ahead
- Published
Prospects for the US economy have brightened since September, despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases, America's central bank said on Wednesday.
Federal Reserve officials said they expected growth of roughly 4.2% next year, better than previously forecast.
They forecast a fall in the unemployment rate from 6.7% to 5%.
The update comes as US medical authorities begin to distribute vaccines against Covid-19.
The Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero and continue other stimulus until it sees "substantial" progress toward recovery.
The US is grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases. The rise has prompted officials in some places, such as California to re-impose strict lockdowns, while others, such as New York City have warned of such steps.
Economic slowdown
In recent weeks, hiring has slowed and retail sales dropped, as consumers avoid restaurants and cut back spending.
Meanwhile poverty rates have surged as government virus assistance expires.
"The next few months are likely to be particularly challenging," said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
"A full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities."
As the recovery shows signs of faltering, some analysts had suggested the Fed might move to increase its support for the economy by altering its bond-buying programme, which the bank says keep financial markets steady, easing the flow of money and credit to households and businesses.
At their meeting this week, officials opted against increasing the bank's purchases of US debt and mortgage-backed securities.
However, the statement from the bank on Wednesday did tie the programme to economic goals, which some analysts said was a signal it could continue for longer than expected.
"We're surprised to see no reference to the deterioration in the near-real-time data," wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
"We appreciate that the start of vaccination makes the 2021 outlook brighter - not that it gets a mention here - but in the near term, the economy needs all the help it can get."
In September, Fed leaders had said they expected growth of roughly 4% in 2021, with the unemployment rate falling to 5.5%.
Analysts have said they expect the US growth to improve as vaccines become more widely available.
But "until then it is going to be a long bleak winter", wrote Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics.