Lockdown restrictions hit retail sales
- Published
Store closures enforced by Covid curbs pushed down UK retail sales in November, figures have indicated.
Sales fell by 3.8% last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, bringing to an end a six-month streak of rising trade.
Clothing store sales saw a sharp fall in volumes when compared with the previous month, the ONS said.
Analysts had warned that sales were likely to fall sharply in November because of lockdown restrictions.
Food stores and household goods stores were the only sectors to show growth, the ONS said.
"After a run of strong growth, retail sales fell back in November as restrictions meant many stores had to close their doors again," said deputy national statistician for economic statistics Jonathan Athow.
"Clothing and fuel were particularly hit by the winter lockdown, with their sales falling sharply."
Mr Athow added that food sales, especially click-and-collect, were boosted as people were not able to eat out.
In another sign of the way the pandemic has changed shopping habits, online retailing accounted for 31.4% of the total, compared with 28.6% a year earlier.
Despite the monthly fall, overall sales remain above their pre-pandemic levels.
The ONS said feedback from businesses suggested that consumers had brought forward Christmas spending.
"In a month where England went back into lockdown and the UK as a whole was subject to tightening restrictions, it's little surprise that physical retail sales growth stalled in November," said Lynda Petherick, head of retail at Accenture UKI.
"However, the show must go on when it comes to Christmas shopping, and some retailers have triumphed by preparing their e-commerce operations for the boom in online sales.
"Black Friday and early festive shopping continued to stimulate a sector so desperately trying to build recovery momentum."