'I had zero plans beyond my parents' kitchen'

By Jeremy Howell
Business reporter, BBC News
- Published
One of the most heart-crushing aspects of starting a business is your firm may run out of cash precisely because you got off to too much of a good start. Because of the expense involved in increasing output to fulfil soaring demand, companies can simply run out of cash.
Hannah Chapman almost fell victim to this a matter of months after starting her hugely successful firm Ava May Aromas, which makes scented candles, wax melts and room sprays.
"It was really, really difficult," she says. "It was a case of managing money to the penny."
25-year old Hannah Chapman quit her job with a marketing agency two years ago to start making her products in the kitchen of her parents' home in Andover, Hampshire. Her first products were made with a candle-making starter kit. She quickly built up a following through marketing on social media. Orders were coming so fact that the family had to order take-away food because Hannah was constantly melting and moulding wax in the kitchen.
Worse, Hannah could not keep up with the orders she was receiving.
"We had to close the website down for two weeks," she says, "and put up a holding page saying 'apologies to anyone who's wishing to order but we are unable to take any orders at this time'. I did cause us huge concern that we were going to losing customers as fast as we were gaining them because we had to shut down so frequently. This was something we could only sustain for the short term."
Hannah need to move the business out of her house into commercial premises so she could increase production, but how could she afford to do so? She had only made money intermittently from her business, but would now be facing constant overhead costs.
"The cash flow was becoming one of the biggest issues," she says. "We had been having this sudden influx of cash and then nothing for a couple of weeks. New units, new outlays, new staff, wages and overheads which I hadn't had at my parents' home - that was a huge, huge problem."
Hannah's priority now was to expand production without running dry of cash.
"It was a case of managing money to the penny," she says. "Can we afford this? Can we afford that? One of the reasons why businesses go bust within the first twelve months is cashflow, so managing that every day, every week, was so important."
Hannah expanded Ava May Aromas by stages over a six-month period, moving to gradually larger and larger premises as she could afford the higher rents. Now, the business operates out of ten large units on an industrial estate in Andover and it employs 25 full-time staff. It had a turnover of £2.2 million this year and Hannah plans to increase this to £3 million in 2021.
"With hindsight," she says, "the one thing I wish I had done is to plan better, to manage that growth. I hadn't anticipated being overwhelmed with orders. I suppose I hadn't anticipated any success at all."
She warns other young entrepreneurs who have started a business, or who are thinking of starting one, to think ahead more than she did.
"If a young entrepreneur thinks they have a good idea and they think it's going to go somewhere, you need to have a plan of how you're going to manage that growth. How are you going to expand? What is your next step going to be?
"I had zero plans beyond my parents' kitchen. Had I planned how I was going to move forwards, I probably wouldn't have suffered quite so badly. The cashflow problem wouldn't have been such a shock. Planning six months ahead, planning twelve months ahead. That would have been a great thing. I wish I'd done that."
