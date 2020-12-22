Tesco puts buying caps on several products
Tesco has introduced purchasing limits on some products including eggs, rice, soap and toilet roll.
The move is to make sure everyone has access to the products, it said in an email to customers.
Customers are allowed to buy up to three of each item.
The move comes as more than 1,500 lorries remain stranded in Kent as officials try to negotiate a re-opening of the French border.
The supermarket giant also encouraged customers to shop alone to ensure social distancing in stores.
Tesco said it has "good stock levels" and customers should "shop as you normally would".
Tesco introduced limits on some products in September in a bid to prevent a repeat of the panic-buying that led to shortages in March.
France shut its UK border for 48 hours on Sunday amid fears of a new coronavirus variant. More than 50 countries have now banned UK arrivals.
On Monday, Tesco and Sainsbury's warned that some fresh items could run short if no way is found to get freight moving again.
Much of the UK's fresh vegetables come from Continental Europe during winter, including tomatoes and cabbages.
Tesco anticipated that produce such as lettuces and citrus fruit could be hit.