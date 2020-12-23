Whitbread: Premier Inn owner asks landlords for rent cut
Hotel and restaurant group Whitbread has asked landlords for a 50% rent cut for the next three months as pandemic restrictions continue to hit trading.
The owner of the Premier Inn, Beefeater and Brewers Fayre brands said in a letter to landlords they must "share some of the pain" of lockdown.
Britain's biggest hospitality group, with 800 hotels in the UK and Ireland, had already warned of big job cuts.
Unlike many rivals, Whitbread had continued to pay rent in full.
But the move is likely to be resisted by landlords and commercial property investors, whose own finances have been hit by rent cuts and restructurings in the hospitality sector.
Laura Lambie, senior investment director for Investec, told the Today Programme that the letter, first reported by property news publication CoStar, was “worrying from the landlord’s point of view, not just Whitbread”.
In September, Whitbread warned that 6,000 of its workers could be laid off. The company also scrapped its dividends to shareholders, while directors and senior management took pay cuts. More than 27,000 staff were furloughed under the Job Retention Scheme.
The company recently invested $40m (£30m) in new German hotels which it planned to open by December, despite reporting a £725m loss for the six months to the end of August.
The UK government has extended eviction protection for retailers and restaurants until the end of 2020, and has also renewed a business rate holiday for the current financial year.
A Whitbread spokesperson said that since the start of the pandemic the business "has taken decisive action to ensure that our cost base reflects the low levels of demand".
The company added: "Throughout the pandemic to date, we have paid our rent commitments in full, even when our hotels and restaurants were forced to close.
"With ongoing government restrictions expected to result in subdued market demand into the first half of 2021, we are now asking our landlords to support us, as other stakeholders have during the pandemic, through a reduction in rent for the December quarter in recognition of the current environment."