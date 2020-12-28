KFC launches gaming console with chicken warmer
Fast food chain KFC is launching a gaming console that warms up chicken.
"The chicken chamber will keep its contents hot, ready for consumption during intense gaming sessions," KFC said.
The company said the console was designed by a global hardware maker and could play top-level games like other gaming machines.
Many people thought the gaming console was a spoof marketing campaign when it was revealed in June.
KFC said its new console had a custom-built cooling system that uses heat produced by its components to warm the chicken chamber.
"This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience... what's not to like?" KFC spokesman Mark Cheevers told the BBC.
"If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they'd be welcome to get in touch."
The KFConsole
The fast food chain said it currently had no details on the expected price of the gaming console or a release date.
In February, KFC and Crocs announced a limited edition shoe covered in a fried chicken print.
'Our flagship entry'
The KFConsole advertising campaign began in June and gained more than 11 million views on the KFC Gaming Twitter page. Many people thought it was a spoof.
But KFC confirmed its partnership with global hardware manufacturer Cooler Master to develop the console.
It said it had gone through multiple stages of development which included custom-built casing, creating the unique cooling system and integrating the signature chicken chamber.
"We all know the console war is vicious, but we're very confident in the KFConsole as our flagship entry," added Mr Cheevers.
In August KFC said it was halting its "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan given the current hygiene advice around the coronavirus pandemic.