Government offers firms new grants to survive lockdown
- Published
Businesses in retail, hospitality and leisure will receive new grants to help them keep afloat until spring, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.
The grants will be worth up to £9,000 per property, the Treasury says.
The help is in addition to business rates relief and the furlough scheme which has been extended until the end of April.
Separately, £594m will be made available to affected firms outside these sectors, Mr Sunak said.
This money will be made available by local authorities.
In total, the package of measures is worth £4.6bn across the UK.
'Sustain jobs'
All non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues are now closed with pubs and restaurants allowed to offer takeaway food only.
Indoor and outdoor sport is also cancelled except for elite competitions.
"This will help businesses to get through the months ahead - and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen," said Mr Sunak.
Businesses such as cafes, restaurants, shops that don't sell essentials and leisure centres have been particularly hard hit by coronavirus lockdown measures as people are told to stay at home.
England's rules are due to be reviewed on 15 February while Scotland's will be reviewed at the end of January.
"This new grant package is welcome, and will go some way to reassuring the worst affected businesses," said Roger Barker, director of policy at the Institute of Directors business lobby group.