Morrisons' sales boosted by early Christmas shopping
- Published
Supermarket chain Morrisons has said it saw a shift in shoppers' behaviour in the run-up to Christmas as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.
The retailer said sales jumped over the key Christmas trading period as customers shopped early to secure their festive treats amid restrictions.
Traditional Christmas purchases also saw a sales boost, the UK's fourth-largest supermarket said.
Champagne sales jumped 64%, while sales of whole salmon increased by 40%.
Overall sales rose by 9.3% in the three weeks to 3 January, compared with the same time last year.
Morrisons chief executive David Potts said: "The pandemic has had a severe effect on people and communities around Britain for nine months now but it has been especially hard at Christmas time.
"I'm very pleased with the way the Morrisons team has helped our customers across the nation enjoy their Christmas in the best way they could."
The supermarket also suggested that festive sales had been driven by the fact that rules around larger family gatherings changed in England, meaning customers had to buy for last-minute smaller festivities.
In the nine weeks to 3 January, like-for-like sales, stripping out the effect of new shops opening and fuel sales, were up 8.5% and in the six months to the same date they rose 8.1% compared with a year ago, boosted by strong online sales and that of its wholesale business.
Morrisons said it had also benefitted from out-of-home eating and drinking being restricted by strict Covid-19 regulations.
Supermarkets were classified as essential retailers in England's second national lockdown between 5 November and 2 December, while restaurants and cafes could only operate takeaway services.