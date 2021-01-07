National Express to suspend all services
National Express has announced that it is suspending its entire national network of coach services from midnight on Sunday.
The firm said tighter Covid restrictions and falling passenger numbers had prompted the decision.
It added that it hoped to restart services in March.
All customers whose travel has been cancelled will be contacted and offered a free amendment or full refund, the company said.
All journeys before Monday 11 January will be completed to ensure any passengers making essential journeys are not stranded.
Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach, said: "We have been providing an important service for essential travel needs. However, with tighter restrictions and passenger numbers falling, it is no longer appropriate to do this.
He added that as the vaccination programme was rolled out and government guidance changed, the company would regularly review when services could restart.
"We plan to be back on the road as soon as the time is right and have put a provisional restart date of Monday 1 March in place," he said.