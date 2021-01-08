US hit as jobs fall for first time since April
The US economy lost jobs last month for the first time since April as rising coronavirus cases and financial strains took a toll.
Employers shed 140,000 positions, leaving the jobless rate unchanged at 6.7%.
Restaurants and bars led the payroll declines, as cold weather sapped enthusiasm for outdoor dining.
The figures were the latest sign that the fragile economic recovery from the pandemic is in danger.
The US has regained about half of the positions lost at the height of the lockdowns this spring.
But nearly 11 million people remain out of work, while more than seven million others would like a job, but have given up looking or are unavailable for other reasons, the Labor Department said.
The department said US had gained more jobs in October and November than previously estimated, reducing some of the sting of Friday's numbers.
But the report comes as other data shows consumer spending and confidence has weakened, even as vaccine approvals bring hope that life will start returning to normal.
"This is not what recovery looks like," Elizabeth Pancotti, a senior adviser at Employ America, a liberal advocacy group focused on the labour market, said on Twitter.