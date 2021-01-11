Royal Mail: Former Ocado executive named as new boss
Simon Thompson, a former Ocado executive who has been involved in the NHS Test and Trace programme, has been named as Royal Mail's new boss.
He replaces Rico Black who quit the postal service unexpectedly in May.
Royal Mail has struggled to cope with a surge in parcel deliveries during the pandemic that caused delays over Christmas.
The volume of letters it delivers has also continued to fall as people rely more on email and text.
Interim chairmen Keith Williams said: "Royal Mail in the UK is in a period of significant transition and needs to move quickly, put the customer at the heart of everything we do, and adapt our business to better serve changing customer needs.
"Simon... has a wealth of experience both in digital transformation and customer experience and is ideally placed to lead the opportunity to grow and expand our UK parcels business and to meet our customers' needs across both letters and parcels."