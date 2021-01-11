Coronavirus: 'Concern' over Covid rule breakers in supermarkets
- Published
People need to follow social distancing rules in supermarkets, the vaccines minister has said, amid concern that they are being broken by some shoppers.
"We need to make sure people actually wear masks and follow the one-way system," Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News on Monday.
Customers must also wait outside when shops are at capacity, he added.
He stopped short, however, of saying that supermarket staff should be responsible for enforcing the rules.
The minister called on the public to "behave as if they've got the virus" and observe social distancing measures in stores.
"But, ultimately, the most important thing to do now is to make sure that actually enforcement - and of course the compliance with the rules - when people are going into supermarkets are being adhered to," he said.
Under current lockdown restrictions across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, people most only leave home for essential reasons, such as buying food or medicine.
In an attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19, supermarkets introduced social distancing measures during the UK's first nationwide lockdown last March. They included limits on the numbers of customers in the shops at any one time, protective plastic screens at tills and "marshals" to ensure shoppers were maintaining a two-metre distance.
'Lack of visible protections'
Amid rising numbers of infections, some have expressed concerns about a "lack of visible protections" in supermarkets in recent weeks.
The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, said on Saturday that he wanted to see stores policed as they were during the first lockdown as people were worried the strict enforcement of rules did not "appear to be there this time".
"Given the fact the new variant is so much easier to catch... we are looking at supermarkets and other places where people leave their homes, to make sure they are organised in a way that keeps their staff and customers safe," he said.
A Morrisons spokeswoman told the BBC that the number of customers allowed in its stores is limited, and it is also asking shoppers to visit alone when they can.
It added that its supermarkets have separate entry and exit points, as well as floor markings, to help social distancing.
Trade union Usdaw has also called for more stringent measures to be applied again.
The union's general secretary, Paddy Lillis, said that it had received reports that "too many customers are not following necessary safety measures like social distancing, wearing a face covering and only shopping for essential items".
"It is going to take some time to roll out the vaccine and we cannot afford to be complacent in the meantime, particularly with a new strain sweeping the nation," Mr Lillis said.
Face mask enforcement
Usdaw has also suggested that "'one-in one-out" policies and proper queuing systems should be reintroduced in supermarkets.
It added that these systems should be managed by trained security staff where necessary.
The British Retail Consortium said that although the enforcement of face coverings was the responsibility of the police, workers have faced an increase in incidents of violence and abuse when trying to encourage shoppers to put them on.
Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, added that during this lockdown: "Supermarkets continue to follow all safety guidance and customers should be reassured that supermarkets are Covid-secure and safe to visit during lockdown and beyond.
"Customers should play their part too by following in-store signage and being considerate to staff and fellow shoppers."